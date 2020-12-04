By Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

The police have launched a probe of a suit to stop proceedings at the state judicial panels on brutality.

Inspector-General Mohammed Adamu, directed an investigation into the suit purportedly challenging the legality of the panels.

They were set up to investigate allegations of brutality by officers of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and others.

A statement by police spokesman Frank Mba said: “The IGP, who gave the order on the heels of trending reports in the media, today (yesterday) expressed the disapproval of the Force Management Team on the matter and ordered investigations into the alleged role of the Force Legal Section including its Head.

“Meanwhile, the Force Legal Officer has been queried and may face further sanctions if found guilty of dereliction of duty.

“The IGP reiterates the commitment of the Force to fulfilling all its obligations with regards to the disbandment of the defunct SARS, the ongoing judicial panels and all other police reforms.”

The Police were believed to have filed the suit at Federal High Court in Abuja.

The suit seeks an order restraining the attorneys-general of the 36 states and the panels of inquiry from proceedings with their investigations.

The suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1492/2020, filed for the Nigeria Police Force purportedly by a lawyer, O. M. Atoyebi (SAN), has 104 defendants.

The defendants include the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the attorneys-general of the states and chairmen of the panels set up by the states.

The plaintiff contended that the setting up of panels of inquiry to investigate activities of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and their officials in the conduct of their statutory duties violate Section 241(1)(2)(a) and Item 45, Part 1, First Schedule to the Constitution and Section 21 of the Tribunals of Inquiry Act.

The plaintiff argued that by the provisions of sections 241(1)(2)(a) and Item 45, Part 1, First Schedule to the Constitution, the Federal Government has exclusive power to “organise, control and administer the Nigeria Police Force.”

It sought a declaration that the establishment of panels of inquiry by the governors to inquire into the activities of the Police in relation to the discharge of her statutory duties is a gross violation of the provisions of Section 241 (1)(2) (a) and Item 45, Part 1, First schedule, 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Section 21 of the Tribunals of Inquiry Act, Cap.T21 of 2004.