The Federal Government has urged Nigerians to evolve peaceful ways of venting their grievances, lamenting that it would take Nigeria about 50 years to recover from the havoc wreaked on century-old national developmental efforts following the hijack of the recent #EndSARS protest.

Government also sought the support of Nigerians and the people of Osun State for its efforts towards the socio-economic development of the country.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola made the call on Friday at the Third Session of the Synod and Conferment on him of the Ecumenical and Episcopal Award of the Ijesa North Diocese of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, held at St Peter’s Anglican Church, Ijebu-Ijesa, Osun State.

“We have regrettably seen after the protests that all the efforts of a century can be wiped out in a day, which will require not less than 50 years to recover from. That is why he (President Muhammadu Buhari) said, security and how we protest should be well thought out and moderated”, the ministry said in a statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Mohammed Manga.

Aregbesola therefore urged the youth to seek knowledge, dialogue and debate and peaceful means of conflict resolution and interest articulation and pursuit. Saying that they should begin to think of the long-time consequences of their actions and embrace love.

In a speech titled “Love is the Foundation of Faith” Aregbesola said, there was need for self-examination among citizens with a view to making necessary amendments for the benefit of the country as Nigeria has come a long way after independence since 1960.

Aregbesola who stated that he would be in Osun State for some days to carry out a Presidential directive on Ministers to engage their constituents on security in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests in parts of the country, stated further that, he has brought with him greetings and message of love, appreciation and affection from President Muhammadu Buhari to the Church, the Prelate, Congregation and through them, the people of Osun and the generality of Nigerians.

Earlier, the Diocesan Bishop and Synod President, Rt. Revd Isaac I. Oluyamo JP, urged the Federal Government to address insecurity and youth unemployment in Nigeria, so as to prevent a repeat of the recent #EndSARS protests witnessed in some parts of the country.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the initiative through the engagement of his Cabinet to reach out to the people at the grassroots, as a step to finding lasting solutions to some of the nation’s security challenges.

