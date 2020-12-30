Bisi Olaniyi, Benin

DEMIAN Oyendikwe (59) is seeking compensation for the N38 million goods he lost to the #EndSARS protest.

Oyendikwe, who appeared before the Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for Victims of SARS and Related Abuses on Thursday, said creditors are demanding for their money.

The businessman lamented that his warehouse at Eribo Estate, Textile Mill Road, Benin, was looted by hoodlums.

He said: “The government should assist me because the loss is enormous. The institutions that gave me the loans are on my neck.

“I decided to approach the panel for help to liquidate the debts.”

The panel also told a Police Inspector, Mrs. Christiana Afekhai, who asked for compensation for her vandalised car worth N800,000, that it would be out of place to ask the state to buy her a new car when the vandalised vehicle could be fixed.

Afekhai said hoodlums vandalised her car where it was packed at Ugbekun police in Benin, broke the windscreen and stole the battery.

Panel members however agreed to visit the mechanical workshop where Afekhai’s car was being repaired.