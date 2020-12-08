File photo of a Police patrol van.

The Cross River State Police Command has warned against another #EndSARS protest in the state.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, the police said no form of gathering, procession or protest would be tolerated.

The Cross River State Police Command wishes to draw the attention of the general public against any gathering, procession or protest in Cross River as some unscrupulous individuals or group of persons are planning to embark on another similar destructive and fierce ENDSARS protest that left unsuspecting and law-abiding citizens into repeated wanton destruction in the State.

“The Cross River State Police Command wishes to draw the attention of the general public against any gathering, procession or protest in Cross River as some unscrupulous individuals or group of persons are planning to embark on another similar destructive and fierce ENDSARS protest that left unsuspecting and law-abiding citizens into repeated wanton destruction in the State,” the statement partly read.

READ ALSO: FG, Labour Leaders Agree To ₦5 Reduction In Fuel Price

“Consequently, the Command wishes to reiterate that the memories of Government of Cross River State, private entrepreneurs and security families still laments in losses recorded on the occasion of the recent ENDSARS protesters which was highly condemned.

“It’s on the above, the Cross River State Police Command, therefore, caution those who might want to hide under ENDSARS protest to spark another catastrophic impact with intent to cause chaos in the state, to refrain from such unprofitable evil venture as the Police and other security agencies will not fold their hands while individuals or groups Mastermind another violence and absolute freedom of individuals in the state.”

SEE FULL STATEMENT HERE: