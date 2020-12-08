The Cross River State Police Command has warned against another #EndSARS protest in the state.
In a statement issued on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, the police said no form of gathering, procession or protest would be tolerated.
SEE FULL STATEMENT HERE:
NO ROOM FOR VIOLENT PROTEST, GATHERING IN CROSS RIVER STATE:
The Command has actionable intelligence that certain individuals or groups have concluded plans to entice innocent Citizens, especially youths, into their planned protest which is proposed to commence tomorrow Tuesday 7th December 2020 at strategic locations in the State.
In the same vein, the Command equally warns parents and guardians to caution and discourage their Children/Wards from being used for any act, gathering or protest capable of causing mayhem in the state.
At this juncture, the Command wishes to State crystal clear that any unlawful assembly, procession or protest will be ethically subdued in line with the provisions of the extant laws.
Furthermore, the Police Command enjoined residents to go about their lawful businesses as any attempt to sabotage, truncate or cause a breach of peace in the state to have a rethink and change of attitude towards the betterment of the all, please.
DSP IRENE UGBO
Police Public Relations Officer
Cross River State Command.
