A philanthropist, Chief Temitope Ajayi, also known as Mama Diaspora, has given out the second tranche of interest-free loans worth N10.5million to victims of EndSARS protest in Lekki, Lagos.

Speaking at the event in Lekki, Lagos, Ajayi, who is the Chairman, Silicon Valley Nigeria Economic Development, commended the beneficiaries for their faithfulness in paying up their initial loans. She later paid them double the amount in the second tranche of the facility.

She said: “I was moved by the sufferings of young Nigerian. As a mother, I decided to reach out to my children and friends in the diaspora to help assist these youths to be financially self reliant.

”Thank God, they gave me some money and I have been able to do this and I pray, these contributors will never lack.

”Before giving out the loans, we engaged them in business development training to enable them thrive in their various businesses.

“The entire gesture was done by Silicon Valley Cooperative Multipurpose Society in partnership with Global Connection for Women Foundation (GC4W) and Masterplan Finance UK Ltd, specially designed for the EndSARS Nigerian young adults.

”Our goal is to heal and revive Nigeria through helping the youths, empowering them and saving the country from destruction.”

One of the contributors, Mr. Barry Baruwa, advised the beneficiaries to remain patient, resilient and hard-working to make remarkable success in their businesses.

He urged Nigerians in the diaspora to assist the less privileged in the country.

”Government need to provide the basics, this is when people will stop depending on the government for survival,” he said.

Those who supported the empowerment programme for Youths and women include

President and founder, GC4Women, Dr. Lilian Ajayi Ore and President/Chief Executive Officer, SV-NED Inc., Denise Ajayi Williams.

A beneficiarr, Arnold Kenfack, who was once brutalised by the disbanded Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS), said he got involved in the protest due to previous brutal treatments in the hands of the police.

Kenfack appreciated the kind gesture extended to him as now earns 7,000 daily through sales of indomie noodles.

“Mama has been a great support system to me and my family, I have learned not to depend on government and people around me, but to focus on working hard to fend for myself.

Another beneficiary, Mrs. Mary Kolawole, a homeless mother of three, expressed gratitude over her new lease of life, as she has started a business that carter to her needs.

She appealed to more rich indibiduals and corporate organisations to help the less privileged to lower the crime rate and reduce poverty.

