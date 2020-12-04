EndSARS: Police Ask Abuja Court To Stop Judicial Panels’ Probes The Nigeria Police Force has filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja praying for an order stopping the various states’ judicial panels of enquiry probing allegations of rights abuses and other acts of brutality perpetrated by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad and other police tactical units. The plaintiff in the suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/1492/2020, urged the court to restrain the Attorneys-General of the 36 states of the federation and their various panels of enquiry from going ahead with the probe focusing on police impunity. The NPF’s counsel, O. M. Atoyebi (SAN), argued in the application that state governments do not have the powers to investigate the activities of the Force.

