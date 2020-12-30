A police inspector, Christiana Afekhai, has demanded compensation for her car ‘vandalised’ during the #EndSARS protest in Edo State.

Also, another victim of the protest, Damien Oyendikwe, on Tuesday, told the Edo State judicial panel of inquiry investigating rights violations by the police how his creditors are tormenting him after losing goods worth N38 million to hoodlums who hijacked the protest.

Mr Oyendikwe, 59, who appeared before the 22-member panel sitting in Benin, begged for compensation to enable him to offset the ‘huge’ loss he incurred after his shop was looted.

He told the panel that his warehouse located at Eribo Estate, along Textile Mill Road in Benin was completely looted by the hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest.

The businessman lamented that since the incident, ”his creditors have been on his neck, asking for their money”. He said he has no means of paying back.

Mr Oyendikwe said, “I am appealing to the government to kindly assist me at this moment because the losses are enormous. I cannot raise the money because the financial institutions that gave me the money are on my neck.”

He said he approached the panel because he believed that ”they could help him appeal to the necessary government agency for compensation.”

“That is why I came to the panel so that they can assist me and be able to liquidate those debts,” Mr Oyendikwe appealed.

Police Inspector’s Demand

In her case, the police inspector, Christiana Afekhai, sought compensation for her vandalised car whose repair, she said, is ”worth N800,000”. She said the car was vandalised during the protest.

Mrs Afekhai said ”it will be out of place to ask the state government to buy her a new car when the vandalised car could still be fixed.”

She told the panel that the hoodlums that hijacked the #EndSARS protest ”punctured the four tyres of her vehicle, broke the windscreen, and made away with the battery where it was parked at the Ugbekun Police Station in Benin”.

At the end of the hearing, members of the panel, led by Ada Ehigiamusoe, agreed to visit the mechanic workshop where the vehicle is undergoing some repairs to ascertain the cost of the damage.

The panel adjourned sitting to Wednesday.

Many Nigerians, including police officers, were killed and several properties destroyed after hoodlums took advantage of the October #EndSARS protest following a government clampdown on the protesters.