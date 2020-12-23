By Precious Igbonwelundu

The Lagos State Police command has recovered six more rifles stolen from two police stations during the violence that followed #ENDSARS protests.

This is just as the command arrested 67 suspects alleged to have been involved in burning of police stations, public places and looting of valuables.

The suspects were apprehended following painstaking analyses of video recordings made during the mayhem and their evidence played to them after they were individually caught, The Nation learnt Wednesday.

Among the suspects who were paraded yesterday were Chibuike Madu, 35, Maruf Banuso, 35 and Timothy Dike, 20, Taofeek Lawal, 39, Yusuf Muraino, 31, Lukman Bada, 38, Fatai Ganiyu, 39, Yusuf Olatunji, 24, Kazeem Yahaya, 42, Aanu Oluwapo Owoeye, 28, Ibrahim Fawad, 25, Lateef Ayodele, 47, Lekan Alabi, 47, Agbomola Aromire, 35, Kehinde Aromire, 32, Olalekan Amodu, 45, Shina Johnson, 27, Adeshina Rilwan, 26, Saka Bello, 36, Kehinde Ohundorun, 30, and Waheed Yisa, 39.

Others include Ogidi Isah, 35, Toheeb Quadri, 25, Markus Olawale, 37, Adefila Oyebajo, 36, Muyiwa Onikoyi, 50, Joseph Oyebowale, 33, Adeneka, Taiwo Fagbemi, Yakubu

Olayiwola, Ahmed Adebayo, Sunday Oladokun, Ibrahim Afeez, 19, Wasiu Momodu, 19, Afeez Dauda, 18, Taofeek Ogundeji, 19, and Ayomide Ojo, 19.

According to Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, Madu, Banuso, and Dike allegedly took part in the burning and looting of Ilogbo Police post and Ilemba Hausa Police Division where police and exhibit vehicles were burnt.

He said the trio stole an unregistered tricycle from the police premises, adding that they were arrested by detectives deployed to fish out culprits of the violence.

“The exercise paid off, as after four days, the suspects Chibuike Madu, Maruf Banuso and Timothy Dike were arrested in connection with the crime. One unregistered tricycle and motor battery stolen from the burnt Ilogbo Police Post were recovered from them. It was revealed that the suspects participated in the burning of the said Police Post,” he said.

Odumosu also said 18 suspects who allegedly took part in the burning of Ebute-Ero Police Station were arrested and two AK47 rifles, one cut to size double barrel gun, 131 7.65mm ammunition, 59 unexpended cartridges and eight revolver pistol ammunition all looted from Ebute-Ero Police Station recovered from them.

He said: “The suspects are Taofeek Lawal, 39, Yusuf Muraino, 31, Lukman Bada, 38, Fatai Ganiyu, 39, Yusuf Olatunji, 24, Kazeem Yahaya, 42, Aanu Oluwapo Owoeye, 28, Ibrahim Fawad, 25, Lateef Ayodele, 47, Lekan Alabi, 47, Agbomola Aromire, 35, Kehinde Aromire, 32, Olalekan Amodu, 45, Shina Johnson, 27, Adeshina Rilwan, 26, Saka Bello, 36, Kehinde Ohundorun, 30, and Waheed Yisa, 39.

“Lawal was arrested on November 31. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and led the operatives to their hideout at Pepsi Igbehinadun, Gorodom area of Lagos Island where 17 others of his gang members were arrested and exhibits recovered from them.

“The suspects have made mention of other hoodlums at large and are assisting the operatives to effect their arrest.

“Also, CASH ‘N’ CARRY Leventis was equally vandalised and various items were stolen by hoodlums.”

Upon the receipt of the report, operatives from CP Special Squad (CPSS) swung into action and arrested the following suspects in connection with the crime Ogidi Isah, 35, Toheeb Quadri, 25, Markus Olawale, 37, Adefila Oyebajo, 36, Muyiwa Onikoyi, 50, Joseph Oyebowale, 33, Adeneka, Taiwo Fagbemi, Yakubu Olayiwola, Ahmed Adebayo, and Sunday Oladokun.

“Items recovered from them include; four AK47 rifles with 10 rounds of ammunition, one assault rifle, one locally made cut size gun, eight unexpended cartridges and criminal charms.

“Other items recovered are one Samsung Plasma television, one Sonie 12 blender and Infinix phone stolen from CASH ‘N’ CARRY Leventis. The suspects have given the names of their cohorts at large and are leading the operatives in their arrest.

“On December 20, Ibrahim Afeez, 19, Wasiu Momodu, 19, Afeez Dauda, 18, Taofeek Ogundeji, 19, and Ayomide Ojo, 19, were arrested upon receipt of intelligence that they were part of those who burnt Ikotun Police Station during the #ENDSARS violence.

“Police operatives attached to Ikotun Division swung into action and arrested three suspects at their hideout at Ikotun area of Lagos State. In furtherance to the intelligence, the detectives also arrested additional two suspects, Ogundeji and Ojo on Monday December 21.

“They have been fingered in the looting and burning of Ikotun Division during the recent #EndSARS violence. They are giving useful information to assist the police in their investigation. They will be transferred to the SCID for proper investigation,” he said.