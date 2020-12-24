By Precious Igbonwelundu

The Lagos State Police Command has recovered six more rifles stolen from two police stations during the violence that followed #EndSARS protests.

This is just as the command arrested 67 suspects alleged to have been involved in burning of police stations, public places and looting of valuables.

The suspects were apprehended following painstaking analyses of video recordings made during the mayhem and their evidence played to them after they were individually caught, The Nation learnt yesterday.

Among the suspects paraded on Wednesday were Chibuike Madu, 35, Maruf Banuso, 35, Timothy Dike, 20, Taofeek Lawal, 39, Yusuf Muraino, 31, Lukman Bada, 38, Fatai Ganiyu, 39, Yusuf Olatunji, 24, Kazeem Yahaya, 42, Aanu Oluwapo Owoeye, 28, Ibrahim Fawad, 25, Lateef Ayodele, 47, Lekan Alabi, 47, Agbomola Aromire, 35, Kehinde Aromire, 32, Olalekan Amodu, 45, Shina Johnson, 27, Adeshina Rilwan, 26, Saka Bello, 36, Kehinde Ohundorun, 30 and Waheed Yisa, 39.

Others include Ogidi Isah, 35, Toheeb Quadri, 25, Markus Olawale, 37, Adefila Oyebajo, 36, Muyiwa Onikoyi, 50, Joseph Oyebowale, 33, Adenekan Taiwo Fagbemi, Yakubu

Olayiwola, Ahmed Adebayo, Sunday Oladokun, Ibrahim Afeez, 19, Wasiu Momodu, 19, Afeez Dauda, 18, Taofeek Ogundeji, 19, and Ayomide Ojo, 19.

According to Police Commissioner Hakeem Odumosu, Madu, Banuso and Dike allegedly took part in the burning and looting of Ilogbo Police Post and Ilemba Hausa Police Division where police and exhibit vehicles were burnt.

He said the trio stole an unregistered tricycle from the police premises, adding that they were arrested by detectives deployed to fish out culprits in the violence.