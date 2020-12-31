Nigerian lawyer and #EndSARS promoter, Modupe Odele, has disclosed that the Nigerian Immigration Service came after her as she planned to travel out of Nigeria Wednesday.

Odele had provided legal support to those who were arrested while clamouring for an end to police brutality and bad governance.

It would be recalled that at the beginning of November, the immigration prevented her from flying to the Maldives to celebrate her birthday.

The immigration had denied preventing her from travelling but it was also at the same time when bank accounts belonging to promoters of the movement were frozen.

Odele took to her Twitter page Thursday morning to reveal that the immigration officers stopped her for a “secondary clearance.”

She wrote, “So shocking that these people stopped me again and took my passport for “secondary clearance” again. Tbh I didn’t think they would even try it. But here we are.

“I had to make a call to be allowed to pass through. And I’m told I’ll always be stopped like that upon entry to or exit from Nigeria. What is my crime again? Providing legal aid?

“Anyway, this is obviously goodbye to Nigeria for a long time. You force me to go on exile from my own country for no crime. I can’t visit and go as I please anymore. What a shame. I would have missed my flight if I didn’t make those calls. Because the person to do the secondary clearance wasn’t ‘on sit’.

“I do not regret anything I did because we did a good thing. But the stress that has come with this makes me wonder sometimes if it was worth it. Bugged phones, security agents tailing, bank accounts blocking. For what????!”

Reacting to the development, the spokesperson of the immigration service, Sunday James, denied anything of such, accusing Odele of trying to be popular.

“I was just briefed by the patrol. She has travelled to Turkey yesterday. This woman is just trying to make herself unnecessary popular. You know all these bloggers and what they do to get followers,” he told Premium Times Thursday.

