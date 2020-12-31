Hakeem Odumosu, Lagos State Commissioner of Police.

* Warns against incivility, drunkenness by policemen

By Evelyn Usman

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has charged all Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers in the state to enforce all COVID-19 protocols as highlighted by the Presidential Taskforce and the Lagos State Government, to the latter.

He gave the charge while addressing the officers at the Police Officers Wives Association, POWA Hall, Oduduwa, in Ikeja area of the state, yesterday.

The command boss who stated that the pandemic was real, emphasised the need to enforce the regular use of face mask by Lagosians, at public places as well as maintaining social distance.

He said the total closure of night clubs, bars, lounges, event centres must be enforced, as well as” social party, street carnivals, use of infra-red thermometer to check body temperature, sanitizers and enforcement of the imposed curfew between 12 midnight and 4 am”.

While reinstating the need for the command to do everything possible within its reach to halt the spread of the pandemic, CP Odumosu urged the Area Commanders and DPOs to supervise their men for good service delivery.

He warned against incivility, drunkenness, excessive or misuse of power, accidental discharge, extortion and other inappropriate behaviours by policemen, noting that ” such will not be tolerated in any way. Anyone found wanting will be heavily sanctioned within the ambit of the law”.

The Police boss also admonished Lagosians to be law-abiding, to support security agencies for effective policing of the state and to stay safe at all times.

