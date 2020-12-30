By Muinat Ajibade

The Group Managing Director of CFL Group, a Lagos-based firm with more than 20 subsidiaries, Lai Omotola, has urged governments to broaden their scope of engagement with the private sector.

He said this would put the economy back on steady growth, regretting that the engagement with the private sector was narrow and not productive.

Omotola argued that government had only worked with representatives of the private sector that had been in government, a practice he said, had not led to fresh ideas.

“It is only new ideas and new creativity that can take us off this mess. Our problem is not that huge but we are not too sincere to face it head on. So, government must work with the private sector because the private sector have the capacity, has the knowledge base but they have little financial capacity,” he explained.

Omotola warned that 2021 would be more challenging for businesses. He premised his submission on the foundation set this year, especially the second wave of COVID-19 and the unfortunate recession the country found itself in the closing months of this year.

Omotola, who spoke at his company’s annual outlook briefing, said the Nigerian economy would not recover, blaming insecurity for this.

“I have not seen anything in government to suggest the availability of resources to meet coming challenges. The economy is at its lowest ebb, with the exchange rate at N480 to a dollar and N630 to a pound.

‘’Inflation is double digit at 13.4 per cent. Nigeria has entered its second recession in five years, the business environment harsh as government jacks up prices of VAT, petrol, electricity and other charges from Lagos State agencies just immediately after the COVID 19 lockdown and the ENDSARS protest, which also has a daunting economic effect on the economy and its citizens’’.

Governments introduced palliatives, but the palliative have not been able to produce results,” he said.

He said his firm recorded lower profitability this year, noting that CFL would be expanding its operation in 2021, to confront the challenges.

“The secret of our staying power is diversification; the company will be inaugurating its mobile app, known as LONGUDU, Nigeria’s first mobile cinema, to rival Netflix, with features to rival Instagram and YouTube.

‘’Still, we will be venturing into agricultural projects, known as Imota Farm Estate on 100 hectares of land at Imota and ISIU industrial city on 1,000 hectares of land at ISIU, both in Ikorodu, Lagos State,” Omotola said.

The farm, he hoped, would contribute to food provision and food price reduction.