The protest #EndSARs protests against police brutality in Nigeria enjoyed a worldwide support, with politicians and celebrities throwing their weight behind a movement fuelled by Nigeria’s youth population and social media, especially Twitter.

US president-elect Joe Biden, former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton, rap superstar Kanye West and sports stars like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tweeted their spport for #EndSARS.

Several weeks after a fatal end to the protests, an American pop singer is seeing the benefit of tweeting in support of the protest against police brutality.

Enisa ‘Eniola’ Nikaj

Enisa Nikaj who is also known as Enisa is a singer-songwriter who became known for performing cover songs to artists such as Adele and Hozier and sharing them on social media with her 140,000 Instagram followers. She released her debut single Burn This Bridge in 2016. Recently, she released two singles, ‘Love Cycle’ and ‘Dumb Boy’.

Enisa, like every other human being outside the country, was shocked to see the brutality meted on Nigerian youths by the Federal-Special Anti Robbery Squad, and in a series of posts on twitter, she wrote:

Wishing all my Nigerians luck on their peaceful protests, you deserve justice! May GOD be with you 🇳🇬🙏🏼 #ENDSARSOPPRESSION #EndSarsNow — ENISA (@IAmENISA) October 13, 2020

Praying for Nigeria 🇳🇬 🙏🏼 They are some of the most supportive & nice people I’ve ever seen on social media & are always showing me & my music love. Sending my love to Nigeria – god is with you! #EndSars — ENISA (@IAmENISA) October 10, 2020

This solidarity post made many Nigerians happy and promised to stream her songs. Keeping true to this promise, the Soro Soke Generation are giving Enisa a treatment of love and support she may not have thought possible.

Her song, Love Cycle, moved to number 1 in Nigeria Pop rating. Also, she was given a Yoruba name, Eniola, which trended together with her song on Twitter on Saturday.

This is for @IAmENISA . We, the association of @IAmENISA lovers already have a passport for your visit this festive period. We await your concerts. Onelove pic.twitter.com/9SLILPfp7n — IamViktawrya (@ChinetugoVicto1) December 6, 2020

Prior to this period, the interactions on her posts and her followers on Twitter were not so much. In a week, her video ammassed a million views, while her followers increased by tens of thousands.

ONE MILLION VIEWS‼️ 1 week BABY❤️ I never had this happen so fast on a song before, especially since this was an independent release, NO big push or paid promo, just you & me spreading the word. Thank you guys for believing in this song as much as I have, Love you forever 🥰 pic.twitter.com/j7KyCgzvRo — ENISA (@IAmENISA) November 30, 2020

While she was celebrating her growth, she tweeted and asked for who could make a remix with her for the Love Cycle single, so many people mentioning and tagging Davido, he tweeted and accepted to jump on the remix with her.

OMG‼️‼️❤️ ENISA ft DAVIDO “Love Cycle” (Remix) COMING SOON 😭 https://t.co/iHEFepFoS0 — ENISA (@IAmENISA) December 5, 2020

When she showed solidarity during the #EndSARS protest, she never expected it to bring this much progress for her music career. But this is 2020, a year anything can happen, for good or worse. And for Enisa ‘Eniola’ Nikaj, 2020 will end better she could have imagined.