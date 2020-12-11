The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), according to AFP, has said the body has gathered enough evidence following a 10-year-long investigation to begin a full-scale investigation on alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity by Boko Haram extremists, as well as military troops positioned to counter them,

Concluding the preliminary probe into the insurgency in Nigeria’s northeastern, the Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, said there is “reasonable basis to believe” Boko Haram and splinter groups linked to it committed crimes including murder, rape, sexual slavery and torture, as well as intentionally targeting schools and places of worship and using child soldiers.

While noting that the “vast majority of criminality” in the conflict was by Boko Haram, prosecutors also found grounds to believe that members of the Nigerian troops committed crimes including murder, rape, torture and using child soldiers.

The ICC prosecutor said the next step will be to request authorisation from judges to open a formal investigation.

Boko Haram and the breakaway faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province, are fighting to impose strict Islamic Shariah rule in Nigeria, killing thousands and displacing over a million from their homes.

Bensouda said the preliminary probe took a decade in part because her office was monitoring investigations in Nigeria linked to the conflict.

She said, “Our assessment is that none of these proceedings relate, even indirectly, to the forms of conduct or categories of persons that would likely form the focus of my investigations.”

Reacting to the development, Netsanet Belay, Amnesty International’s Director of Research and Advocacy, said it is the first meaningful step towards justice that we have seen for victims of atrocious crimes committed by all parties to the conflict in Northeast Nigeria.

