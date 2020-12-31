The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Owo Local Government of Ondo State has urged Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to ensure that the people reap the dividend of democracy.

The CAN Chairman in the council area, Rev. Joshua Oladapo, stated this during a visit to Akeredolu yesterday in Akure.

According to him, the governor should ensure that everyone benefits from his administration, irrespective of whether such a person supported him during the last governorship election or not.

He said it would be a mark of grace and excellence on the part of the governor to overlook anyone who might have offended him at one time or the other.

“God has given you the special grace and privilege to lead the state for another four years, hence, the appeal.

“There are many people who were not on your side during the election or who might not have voted for you or supported you.

“I want to plead that you overlook that and do what God has given you the grace to do,” the cleric said.

He prayed God to grant Akeredolu the grace to do so, saying his second term was a special grace.

Oladapo, who appreciated the governor’s support for the Christian body, solicited more assistance for completion of the Owo CAN House.

Akeredolu, an indigene of Owo, thanked the association for its prayers and support, stressing the importance of faith to humanity.

While pledging more support for the association, the governor urged members not to relent in their prayers for his administration.