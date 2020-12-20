By Gbenga Bada

The year of our lord 2020 wasn’t particularly appealing, with the world battling a pandemic that shut countries down for more than two quarters, and an uprising in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria over police brutality. In 2020, entertainment – especially music – was a beam of light that shone through doom and gloom, urging us to look at the brighter side of life despite the issues of the world and social media turning scary.

And surely, in this same year, Burna Boy continued on his streak of luck and meteoric rise that kicked off in 2018 to further rule 2020. Of all the Nigerian music superstars and rising talents that shone through this year’s despair, Burna Boy stood out and further entrenched himself as a household name on the Nigerian and global music scene.

All through 2020, at least one out of his 34 songs – released between 2019 and 2020 – resonated from homes to homes. If it’s not ‘Wonderful,’ which stresses the essence of hard work and African wonders, it is ‘Onyeka (Baby),’ which Pitchfork describes as an indestructibly sweet, sunny moment amid a colossal album. Burna Boy’s efforts to compress the breadth of pan-Africanism into his person is also enjoyed in ‘Monsters you made,’ which features Chris Martin not forgetting party bangers like ‘Killin Dem,’ ‘Gbona,’ and love medley, ‘On the low’ serenading global populace.

In an interview with New York Times, shortly before the release of his fifth and Grammy-nominated studio album, Burna Boy, who admitted to being a juvenile while on the streets of London, says he was put on earth to do what he does.

“I’ve never picked up a pen and paper and written down a song in my life,” he said. “It all just comes, like someone is standing there and telling me what to say. It’s all according to the spirits. Some of us are put on this earth to do what we do,” he said.

Burna Boy continues to enjoy rave reviews from international media on his songs in 2020. And to add a global fillip to his career, Burna Boy collaborated with global music moguls like P.Diddy and Timbaland on his fifth album – Twice as Tall as he pursues his second attempt at a Grammy Award ahead of 2021. From New York to London, Paris to South Africa down to Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, Burna Boy made his presence felt with his music traveling across the globe without a visa.

While it may feel like Burna Boy is suddenly everywhere, he’s been around for almost a decade. Born Damini Ebunoluwa Rex Ogulu in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, he’s an irascible 29-year-old that has continued to pursue greatness since the release of his debut album, L.I.F.E, which sold over 40,000 copies on the first day of release under Aristokrat records.

In 2019, he won Best International Act at the 2019 BET Awards, Album of the Year at 2019 All Africa Music Awards with his fourth studio album, ‘African Giant’. In the same year, the album was nominated for Best World Music Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. In 2020, he was awarded the African Artiste of the year at the 2020 VGMA’s and is currently on a second attempt at winning a Grammy with his fifth studio album, ‘Twice as Tall.’