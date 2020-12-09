Olaitan Ganiu

ALL is set for the maiden edition of the Epe Heritage Festival.

Scores of artists, comprising magicians, illusionists and contortionists, with extraordinary talents, will converge on December 20 for the festival in Lagos State.

The organiser of the festival and Chief Executive Officer of 10Dollar Entertainment, Femi Otedola said that the show would open up the entertainment industry in the coastal city.

“I am, therefore, using this platform to showcase the talented magical entertainers to the world and bring new innovations into the entertainment industry,” he said.

Otedola said activities lined up for the festival are magical shows, supernatural displays, live performances by upcoming artists, and traditional/cultural phenomenon, among others.

According to him, more than 10,000 people are expected to attend the one-day show that will be held at Epe Recreation Centre from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.