The Coronavirus experience has been a very challenging period for entertainers world over, with potential effects on their career. The year 2020 was foreseen as a peak year for many entertainers during which the realization of dreams and abilities would be achieved. However, the emergence of the Coronavirus pandemic resulted in major global changes, including quarantine, lockdown, social distancing, and cessation of commercial flights.

The Lockdown period which saw lots of business shut down had a huge impact on the entertainment industry in Nigeria but despite it, a few of them managed to expand their frontiers.

Below is a list of entertainers who ventured into other businesses amidst the pandemic.

Cubana Chief Priest: Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu more popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest birthed Club Xhrine in Owerri after a rift between him and his former boss, Obi Iyiegbu, otherwise known as Obi Cubana. The show promoter and businessman resigned from Cubana group as the general manager in the middle of the pandemic and by December, had built one of the biggest nightclubs in Owerri with a grand opening hosted by Davido.



Toyin Abraham: Apart from the fact that her recent movie ‘Fate of Alakada’ made waves af the lockdown, Toyin ventured into several other businesses, one of which is the hair business. She announced the launch of her hairline, Plush Hair by Toyin, as well as a new clothing line named Toke -Tile by Toyin.



Innocent Idibia: The ‘African Queen’ crooner who is more popularly known as 2Baba earlier in the year announced that he had diversified into agro-allied business. The singer stated that the initiative was birthed out of the desire to key into the government policy of diversification of the economy through agriculture and its ancillary businesses. The ace musician also launched an online clothing store to raise funds for human rights and education in Nigeria, The music star said funds raised from the initiative would be used to support some issues affecting the society. He also provided a link to the platform which houses different kinds of customized clothes including hoodies, shirts and branded face masks.



Gbenga Adeyinka: The Nigerian comedian founded a company involved in farming, bakery and bottled water production even as the covid-19 pandemic continued to hit the entertainment industry. The 52-year-old, who hails from Abeokuta, Ogun state, cited the financial strain he has had to grapple with amid the pandemic as reasons for expanding his frontiers.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde: The veteran nollywood actress launched her film studio named Double Doors Studios in Lekki Lagos. The studio is an all-inclusive studio which comprises an eight-room boutique hotel, a large studio space for any set build, a bar and a large terrace, a costume/make up and green room, ultra-modern offices with a conference room with an additional 20 room hotel walking distance. The launch of the studio coincided with the closing ceremony of this year’s edition of TEFEST, whose focus was on women exploring the business of entertainment from women’s perspective and the role they have and can play in changing the narrative through creating and sustaining businesses.

Yinka Ayefele: The gospel singer expanded his radio business by setting up one in Ekiti State. The radio station, Fresh FM 106.9 in Ekiti State was inaugurated by Ekiti State first lady, Bisi Fayemi. She welcomed the development to the state in terms of investment. Recall that In 2018, the singer’s radio station in Oyo State which was estimated at over N800 million was demolished by the Oyo State government, according to Ayefele, the demolition of his broadcast station was politically motivated. Four months after the demolition, the Oyo State Government helped to complete the reconstruction.

Ini Edo: The screen diva ventured into the fashion business, which she named ‘Secrets of April’. She recently launched the business with a pop-up sale which saw close friends gracing the event. The fashion line deals with unisex ready to wear outfits and is located at Lekki Lagos.



Chika Ike: The 34-year-old actress, serial entrepreneur and author launched a new office space and studio in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria. The production company named ‘Flip Script’ focuses on movie production, film equipment rental, digital marketing, content creation, social media management, documentaries, event coverage, PR and branding, customers testimonials and consultations.



Alibaba: The foremost comedian was awarded a television license and is all set to launch his XQZ MOI TV

