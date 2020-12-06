Duke of Somolu Productions has called on young theatre practitioners to apply for this year’s Pastor SN Edgar N100,000 yearly grant for Young Aspiring Theatre Producer.

The winner will be announced on Saturday, December 26, 2020, as part of activities lined-up for the command performance of Our Duke Has Gone Mad Again.



Established by Joseph Edgar, also known as The Duke of Shomolu, in honour of his late father, Pastor SN Edgar, the grant is aimed at stimulating interest in theatre production and discovering talents.

To qualify, the aspiring young producer must, among other criteria, have produced stage plays; must not be an associate or assistant or deputy or any other such prefix producer, but must be the main producer; only plays produced within last 30 months are eligible for submissions; no age or gender restriction; and no relations of Edgar or members of the committee can submit plays.

“Submit a one minute clip showing a theatre production with you as Executive Producer. All clips must not be more than one minute long,” Edgar stated.



According to Edgar, a committee has been set up for the prize. Members of the committee include, Tunde Adeola, Diran Olojo, Yinka Olatunbosun and Yemi Shodimu.”

Submission of entries opened on Friday, December 4, and closes on Friday December 18, 2020. For further enquiries send message via WhatsApp to 0909 532 5791

