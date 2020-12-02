Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. Photo: LEAKBLAST

The Enugu State Government has announced the commencement of the second phase of ‘AM LIVE’ verification exercise for all retirees whose pension accounts are domiciled in the office of the state’s Accountant-General.

In a statement issued by the Head of Service (HoS), Ken Chukwuegbo, the verification exercise would commence in their respective banks on Monday, January 4, 2021, and end on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

“Each pensioner is advised to physically present his pensions verification number to the bank for verification through their Bank Verification Numbers BVNs) and thereafter their banks will forward the print-out of their BVN and bio-data to the office of the HoS for further action,” he said.

Chukwuegbo also disclosed that pensioners living outside Enugu State and in those in The Diaspora would be verified in their paying banks, and thereafter, forward the signed and stamped document by their banks to the office of the HoS.

Urging the pensioners to go to their banks and revalidate their status by thumb printing, Chukwuegbo noted that further payment of pensioners would depend on the early conclusion of the exercise.

He, therefore, requested all pensioners in the state to adhere strictly to the guidelines enumerated above to ensure a seamless exercise.