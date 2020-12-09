Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, addresses participants at the Strict Compliance with Asset Declaration Workshop in Enugu state on March 14, 2020.

The Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has presented the 2021 budget estimate of ₦169 billion to the state House of Assembly.

Tagged ‘budget of recovery and continued growth’, the appropriation bill is 13.8% higher than the 2020 budget.

₦101.1 billion made up the capital expenditure which represents 60% of the total budget size, while ₦68.7 billion made up the recurrent expenditure representing 40% of the total budget.

Governor Ugwuanyi believes that the 2021 budget will enhance the recovery of the state from the drawback of the year 2020 and help solidify the foundation of growth development already laid by his administration.