Enyimba will face Al Merreikh of Sudan in the CAF Champions League first round, first leg tie next week without their sensational Striker, Victor Mbaoma who has been ruled out due to an ankle complaint while Johnson Umall is also struggling with a groin injury.

Mbaoma copped the injury in the People’s Elephant’s 1-1 draw at home to Rahimo of Burkina Faso in the return leg of the preliminary round tie but aggravated it after he was made to continue playing with the injury barrier.

The former Remo Stars and Akwa United attacker was the hero when Enyimba faced Rahimo in Ouagadougou as his decisive goal in the 1-0 away win later proving to be their saving grace and their qualification to the next round.

The club Press Officer, Zazi Samuel Bariza confirmed the news but stressed that all hands are on deck to ensure that Mbaoma is fit and ready for the second leg in Aba next month.

Bariza also said that Johnson Umall who deputised for Imoh Obot during the Governor Ikpeazu Pre-season Tournament in Aba is currently down with a groin injury.

With Obot out of the game with Al Merreikh game in Omdurman owing to the red card he bagged in the closing stages of the draw with Rahimo, Zazi affirmed that they are happy with the return of Daniel Darkwah another left back who fell ill for quite some-time.

He confirmed that Darkwah is expected to be on the list of players who will be travelling to Uzoro, Delta State to face Warri Wolves on Friday.