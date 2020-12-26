Arsenal finally returned to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday as they secured a 3-1 win over Chelsea in the Boxing Day clash at the Emirates.

Since winning at Old Trafford on November 1, the Gunners had failed to win any other league tie but they turned on style in Saturday’s London derby beating Chelsea emphatically.

Mikel Arteta’s men started in their characteristic lethargic manner missing some early chances but they found themselves in spot when Alexandre Lacazzete scored from the penalty spot in the 34th minute.

Reece James was the culprit for the conceded penalty kick as he was found guilty of tripping Kieran Tierney in the box.

Ten minutes after racing into the lead, Arsenal were able to double their advantage, this time from a well-taken free kick.

N’Golo Kante trippe Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka curled in the direct free kick into the back of the net to give Arsenal a two-goal lead going into half time.

Second half

Chelsea came out looking more purposeful in the second half but against the run of play, their bad situation was made worse with Saka netting the third goal for Gunners. Saka scored in the 56th minute.

The Blues laboured tirelessly to get back in the game but all they could get was a consolation goal through Tammy Abraham in the 85th.

Jorginho in the 90th minute fluffed the penalty awarded to Chelsea; denying them a chance to hassle for at least a point at the Emirates.

With the three points from the Boxing Day clash, Arsenal only moved one step on the EPL standings from 15th to 14th position.

For Chelsea, they missed a chance of climbing as high as the second position behind Liverpool.

In the other games already decided, Crystal Palace’s poor run continued as they were hammered 3-0 by Aston Villa.

At Craven Cottage, Fulham and Southampton played out a barren draw.