Chelsea Football Club are back to winning ways following their 3-0 win over West Ham in the Premier League game played Monday night at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues had endured back-to-back losses against Everton and Wolverhampton respectively before getting it right in Monday night’s London Derby.

The Blues took the lead in the 11th minute, thanks to a powerful header from veteran center-half Thiago Silva.

It was the second goal by former Paris Saint-Germain defender for Chelsea since joining on a free transfer.

After ending the first half with just a one-goal lead, Chelsea finished the second half strongly with a double strike by Tammy Abraham.

The English striker made it 2-0 in the 78th minute and two minutes after, the gangling striker further increased Chelsea’s lead with a third goal to make it 3-0.

With three goals and three points, Chelsea climbed into the fifth position on the Premier League standings with 25 points from 14 games.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, Monday’s outing was not all rosy as they lost one of their players, Ben Chilwell, to a nasty injury.

The left-back was forced off inside the opening 10 minutes of Chelsea’s Premier League clash with London rivals West Ham on Monday night.

The England defender’s accidental collision with Hammers forward Jarrod Bowen resulted in Chilwell twisting his ankle awkwardly.

Despite initially playing on, the 24-year-old hobbled off soon after having received medical attention.

Emerson Palmieri replaced Chilwell, who has impressed for the Blues since his £45 million switch from Leicester.

This indeed is a big blow for manager Frank Lampard as he approaches a hectic festive schedule with Reece James already sidelined through a knee injury.

Also on Monday night, Burnley secured a hard-earned 2-1 win over Wolverhampton in another Premier League tie which was played at Turf Moor.