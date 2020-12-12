Daily News

EPL : Everton deny Chelsea top spot as Manchester Derby ends in stalemate

Everton on Saturday denied Chelsea a chance to return to the summit of the Premier League table following their 1-0 win over the Blues.

Gyfli Sigurdsson’ goal from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute proved to be enough for the Toffees to seal all the three points from the late night kick off.

Nigerian international Alex Iwobi enjoyed a starting role as Everton pushed up to seventh spot on the log.

Elsewhere, there was another installment of the Manchester Derby with United and City playing out a barren draw.

Having crashed out of the Champions League in a disappointing fashion, many were hoping to see United roaring like a wounded Lion against their neighbours.

At the end, neither the Red Devils nor the Cityzens had enough fire power to claim the maximum points up for grabs in the Manchester Derby.

At St James Park, Newcastle United pipped struggling West Brom 2-1 as the Baggies continue to sink deeper into the relegation waters.

For Aston Villa, a stoppage time penalty kick helped them to a 1-0 win away to Wolverhampton.

Villa are now 10th on the log after the surprise away win.

Everton End Chelsea’s Unbeaten Run

