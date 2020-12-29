Leeds United provided a ruthless performance in their last game of the year as they pummeled West Brom 5-0 in their Premier League clash at the Hawthorns on Tuesday night.

Both Leeds and West Brom got promoted to the Premier League at the beginning of the season but the duo are enjoying contrasting fortunes in the top flight.

After forcing Liverpool to a 1-1 draw last weekend thanks to the goal from Semi Ajayi, many had assumed that the Baggies are fired up to begin their move away from the murky relegation waters.

However, in what can be best described as one step forward and several steps back, Ajayi and his West Brom teammates were condemned to a heavy defeat in their final game for 2020.

The signs for a bad day at the office were evident for Sam Allardyce’s men when they slipped behind off an own goal in the ninth minute.

Leeds United against West Brom [PHOTO CREDIT: @LUFC]

Leeds United pumped in three more goals to take a comfortable 4-0 lead into the half time break.

The visitors consolidated on their massive advantage as they added another goal in the second half to make it 5-0.

Leeds United against West Brom [PHOTO CREDIT: @LUFC]

With the massive win, Leeds United are topping the second half of the table in 11th position.

As for West Brom, they remain second from the bottom with a paltry eight points from 16 games.

Elsewhere, Arsenal continued their gradual resurgence in the Premier League as they followed up their victory over Chelsea with a lone goal win over Brighton.

Alexandre Lacazette scored the all important goal for the Gunners.

At St Mary’s, Southampton and West Ham fired blanks as they ended their tie in a barren draw.

For Burnley ,however, they did enough at Turf Moor to secure a lone goal win over bottom of the table side Sheffield United.