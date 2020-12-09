Trading at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained its sliding profile yesterday as the All Share Index declined by 0.09 per cent.

The NSE All-Share Index, which measures the performance of quoted companies, depreciated by 30.62 basis points to 35033.74 points.

Also, the market capitalisation of listed equities declined by N16 billion to N18.310 trillion from N18.326 trillion reported the previous day.

Investors traded 306.918 million shares worth N3.274 billion in 4500 deals against 324.29 million shares valued at N3.191 billion in 4103 deals during the previous trading day.

A breakdown of market activities showed that Ecobank Transnational Incorporated top gainers, gaining N0.45 kobo to close at N5.85 kobo. Dangote Sugar Refinery followed with a gain of N0.30 kobo to close at N18.90 kobo while UACN gained N0.10 kobo to N7.30 kobo.

On the contrary, Flour Mills Nigeria topped the losers’ chart, dropping by N1.20 kobo to close at N25.30 kobo, Zenith Bank came second with a loss of N0.30 kobo to close at N23.40 kobo while Wapco fell by N0.30 kobo to close at N22.50 kobo.

United Bank for Africa was the most active stock, exchanging 142.435 million shares valued at N1.201 billion, Zenith Bank followed with a record of 33.857 million shares valued at N795.520 million.

FBNHoldings traded 12.632 million shares cost N89.441 million, Guaranty Trust Bank traded 9.730 million shares valued at N321.884 million. Ecobank Transnational Incorporated sold a total of 9.161 million shares cost N52.357 million.