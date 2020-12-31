Following the recall of Sildenafil 100mg tablets and Trazodone 100mg tablets due to “product mix-up” by American Pharmaceutical distributor, AvKare, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised an alarm that the ‘recalled Erectile dysfunction medicines’ have flooded markets in Nigeria.

Sildenafil, commonly known as Viagra – a PDE-5 inhibitor used to treat erectile dysfunction, was recalled by the distributor after they mistakenly packaged the erectile drug and anti-depressants in the same bottle.

NAFDAC sternly warned that the unintentional consumption of sildenafil may pose serious health risks to consumers with underlying medical issues, adding that it was informed of the development by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

NAFDAC, in its statement, said the Sildenafil 100mg and Trazodone 100mg were “inadvertently packaged together” during bottling by a third-party facility.

NAFDAC’s statement partly reads:

“Sildenafil is the generic name for Viagra, which is a PDE-5 inhibitor used to treat erectile dysfunction.

“Unintentional consumption of sildenafil may pose serious health risks to consumers with underlying medical issues.

“Trazodone hydrochloride is indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder. Unintended intake of trazodone may result in adverse health consequences.”

While imploring all importers, wholesalers, and retailers to immediately stop the importation, distribution, and use of the recalled erectile dysfunction drug, NAFDAC also encouraged patients already using the affected drugs to discontinue using the medication and consult their healthcare provider for alternative treatment.

“Patients and healthcare providers are advised to report adverse events and quality problems they experienced using these products to the nearest NAFDAC office, NAFDAC PRASCOR (20543 TOLLS FREE from all networks) or via pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng,” the statement added.

