Ada, a serene town in Osun State, hosts a treasure called MicCom Golf and Conference Resort. Golfers from across the country gathered there about a fortnight ago for a competition sponsored by the President of the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola. Their presence shed light on this treasure that tourists, golfers and writers cannot but love, writes OLUKOREDE YISHAU

Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, the President of the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), led golfers and their Caddies back to the golf course in the last week of November. They were received by the lushly-green 18-hole golf course at the MicCom Golf and Conference Resort in Ada, Osun State, where golf and solitude dwell together.

Ada, a rustic community, is like a perfect haven for seekers of leisure and solitude and the golfers brought together by Oyinlola had more than just golf; pleasure and peace also kept them company during the duration of the competition.

The founders of MicCom Group, Prince Tunde Ponnle and his late wife, Olufunke Ponnle, conceptualised and saw through the resort and golf centre.

Over the years, the golf course and resort has redefined the concept of hotel services by offering pure teeing-off delight to enthusiasts in a unique ambiance of tranquillity. This premium sport is played here in a very relaxed atmosphere.

The golf course began as a 9-Hole Golf Course, but as patronage increased, it morphed into a standard par 72, 18-Hole Golf Course that turned green in 2005.

From its humble early days, the resort now occupies over 5km landscape, which includes an 18-Hole Golf Course and a 90-room hotel each connected to Wifi. There are also well-equipped conference centres, swimming poll, a gymnasium, lawn tennis court and a natural lake, thus providing the room for tournaments, seminar and retreats.

Perhaps its unique selling point is the absolute serenity it guarantees, which other golf courses in Lagos and Abuja lack.

A brochure on the resort said: “All guests at MGCR enjoy quality cuisines of the highest standards, all to the credit of its experienced chefs and cooks with immense skills in providing sumptuous meals across Nigeria and continental interest. The total picture of MGCR is simply breath-taking, the sight, sounds and scenery of tranquillity and resplendent bliss.

“MGCR is also strong marketing tool in Osun State government’s arsenal, as a tourist attraction and potpourri of opportunities for foreign investors. MGCR holds security in high regard. It has a stationary command of Police and Corporate Guard who keep vigil in ensuring the safety of life and property.

“In the still of the morning lies a gateway haven, cradle in the midst of mist and a thousand trees; offering respite to the souls of all pleasure seekers.

“Hospitality is redefined within our walls. That’s why we pay careful attention to detail when it concerns making you comfortable and happy. Our greatest satisfaction comes from you having a memorable stay at our resort.

“Once you step into our haven, you’re royalty. Our rooms are sutured with the exotic accessories that leave very little to your imagination. What more could bring comfort to your soul than dwelling like a king within your own court?

“It takes the patience and creativity of mother nature to sculpt a Golf Course like this. 18-Holes. Natural hazard. All green. So, whether you’re a pro or teeing off for the first time, you’ll find ample time to perfect your swing amidst our greens. Breaking away shouldn’t mean breaking off. That’s why you can always stay in touch with your family, business and the rest of the world with our rocket speed wi-fi internet connectivity.”

Though winners receive trophies at the end of the Oyinlola competition, others did not feel like losers because, like one of them noted, being in the serene environment of MicCom makes winners of all.