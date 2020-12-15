Okwy Iroegbu-Chikezie

THE Nigeria Institution of Estate Surveyors & Valuers (NIESV) is seeking a vibrant mortgage system in the country.

Its members argued that this was the only way affordable housing and strategic infrastructure could be provided for the citizenry. They spoke at the 50th Anniversary Symposium of the Lagos Branch of the institution.

Chairman of the occasion, Joe Idudu, the eighth Chairman of the branch, told recalled the early years of the branch.

Idudu, also a former President of the institution, described the early years as “a golden era” which came with a high sense of pride for the real estate surveying and valuation profession, adding that the happiest thing for him is: “There are now, many estate surveyors and valuers today who are managing housing, a basic need of mankind.”

He called on the government to establish and maintain a vibrant mortgage system in the economy as funding remains the biggest challenge of people desiring decent homes and seeking services of real estate surveyors and valuers.

He said: “We now seek to return to the golden era but we have not been able to do so, because of politicians who have not given us a dependable mortgage system. Many people cannot buy housing because they have no means; we do not have a vibrant mortgage industry.’’

Idudu recalled how one of their members, Mr. Akinsanya, who turned a banker, mulled the idea of the government using unclaimed dividend as seed money for the mortgage industry to take off. He explained that the money would be paid back gradually as beneficiaries were repaying but regretted the idea was not adopted by the government.

He said: “We need money to have a vibrant mortgage industry. If the political will was there, we would have been able to push this forward, making housing cheaper and more accessible.”

The former NIESV president, called on surveyors to focus on making their services cheaper so that even the poor can access their professional input in the housing sector.

“As we celebrate, we should make our services cheaper and make the poor have access to our services,” he advised.

President of NIESV, Emmanuel Okas Wike, called on members to continue to defend the profession while building core competencies against onslaughts of quacks and other professions attempting to hijack their jobs.

He said: “The role of the estate surveyor and valuers as the key driver of the national economy cannot be over emphasised. As a professional body, we are not relenting in our efforts to align with the best global practices in the practice of our profession in Nigeria.We embrace this option for the singular reason of being more impactful to our communities and the nation.”

The body’s Lagos State Chairman, Adedotun Bamigbola, noted that the challenges facing the profession bothered on maintaining international ethical standards, research, prop-tech and infractions in the real estate sector in various areas of practice.

“This underscores the need for estate surveyors and valuers, particularly those practising in Lagos State to take charge and evolve to make the necessary professional impact on the state and the society at large through value addition. We need to build on our rich history and the dedication of our past leaders to confront the challenges of the future. The symposium is organised on this historical day to take us down the memory lane and to project us into the future which the profession should prepare for,” he said.

Major themes at the event were on the need for partnerships, adoption of prop­tech, modernising the profession to meet taste and expectation of young professionals as well as the need for the older professionals to transfer knowledge gained from experience to the younger professionals while also getting technological update from younger professionals.