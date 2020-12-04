Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) said that the country has made significant preparations to make the upcoming election free, fair and credible and its postponement would jeopardize the public’s constitutionally guaranteed right to be administrated by an elected government.

The Premier’s remark came yesterday while discussing issues relating to the upcoming General Elections, scheduled to Mid-2021, with contending political parties and civil society organizations (CSOs).

At the session which was attended by the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), the premier acknowledged the peace, legal, institutional and other challenges facing the country that competing political parties had touched up on.

Prime Minister Abiy stressed that election is a democratic process which cannot be built over night. Accordingly, he urged that consensus should be reached to conduct the election whilst taking all the necessary steps to ensure the process and the outcome are peaceful.

About issues concerning constitutional amendment that parties raised, he stated that currently Prosperity Party is in full control of both the House of People’s Representatives and House of Federation; the amendment process could not be inclusive. Thus, the existing laws will be applicable to oversee the election.

Following the discussion, the PM said in his Facebook page that the deliberation was concluded successfully.

“In today’s discussions with political parties and CSOs, we reached understanding on ways to ensure the 2021 elections are democratic. I shared the federal government’s unwavering efforts to lay the foundation for free and fair elections in Ethiopia.”

NEBE Chairperson Birtukan Mideksa said for her part that the board adheres to the decision the House of Federation set to extend the 2020 general elections due to the prevalence of coronavirus pandemic through constitutional interpretation. Hence, the board has carried out pre-election activities such as formulating election regulation and offering trainings to election observers in the light of conducting the election on May/June 2021.

Mentioning the financial and time limitations election postponement could incur, Birtukan shared the idea to stick in the time table.

During the discussion, leaders of the competing political parties including Leader of the Ethiopian Social Democratic Party, Beyene Petros (Prof.) and Chairman of Welayta People Democratic Front, Tekele Borena expressed their concern regarding to political parties’ activities in terms of campaigning and fund raising.

The number of signatures needed for a new party to be eligible to be placed on an election ballot, the postponed census and the issue of election observers are also mentioned by the opposition camp with a view to making the forthcoming election democratic and credible.