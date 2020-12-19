Arage

Ethiopian Airlines has appointed Shimeles Arage as the New General Manager in Nigeria. He took over from Mrs.

Firihiewot Mekonnen who has now moved to Frankfurt, Germany as Manager.

Shimeles before his appointment was the Regional Manager Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. He once served in Equatorial Guinea and also as Director Revenue Management at the Head Office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

With a BA Degree in Economics and an MBA degree he has attended numerous aviation courses globally and in Ethiopia. A tested Manager he comes to Nigeria with a wealth of experience. Ethiopian Airlines is the leading airline in Africa with the youngest and largest fleet. It flies to Abuja, Lagos, Kano and Enugu in Nigeria with brand new A350, B787 and B777 Aircraft.

Ethiopian Airlines have been Flying to Nigeria since Independence in 1960. It was the first international airline to fly to Enugu Airport. The only international airline to fly to Kaduna Airport when Abuja Airport was closed in 2018. The first airline to bring the B787 Dreamliner to Nigeria. Also the first to bring an Airbus A350 to Nigeria. In December 2017, it organised the first all female managed flight to Nigeria.

