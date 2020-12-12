The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has expressed its deepest condolences to the Danish Refugee Council and the International Rescue Committee following the killing of four humanitarian workers in Tigray, Ethiopia.



“On behalf of IOM staff around the world, we are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of these humanitarians who bravely served some of the most vulnerable people – a loss which is deeply felt across the entire humanitarian community,” said IOM’s Director General, António Vitorino.

“The Organization condemns in the strongest possible terms the targeting of aid workers in conflict around the world. The protection of civilians and aid workers is imperative to ensuring dignified and secure humanitarian responses.”

In solidarity with the entire humanitarian community, IOM also echoed the call of the United Nations that all actors urgently require unimpeded access to all those in life-saving need.

On Friday, the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) confirmed the death of three colleagues in Tigray Region last month.

DRC’s humanitarian workers are at the forefront of the humanitarian imperative to provide assistance to those in need, and these colleagues – who worked as guards in one of our project sites – were an integral part of DRC’s work in Ethiopia, said a statement issued by the Council.

“Sadly, due to the lack of communications and ongoing insecurity in the region, it has not yet been possible to reach their families. We will continue all efforts to reach them and ensure that they receive support,” it lamented.

“The safety and security of our humanitarian workers is a top priority for DRC, and we are doing all we can to keep them safe in the current challenging circumstances. Our staff serve critical functions to deliver support to vulnerable populations in need. DRC urges all parties to respect international humanitarian law, including the protection of both civilians and humanitarian aid workers. We extend our heartfelt condolences to all those affected,” the statement added. (PANA/NAN)