European Union leaders have struck a deal over the bloc’s €1.8tn (£1.64tn; $2.2tn) budget and Covid recovery fund, after reaching a compromise with Hungary and Poland.

A long-awaited deal on a huge long-term budget and coronavirus recovery plan agreed on Thursday, 10 December, by EU leaders swung the momentum.

Following long discussions at their two-day summit in Brussels, on Friday, 11 December, the 27 member states approved the EU executive commission’s proposal to toughen the bloc’s intermediate target on the way to climate neutrality by 2050, after a group of reluctant coal-reliant countries finally supported the improved goal.