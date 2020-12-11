European Union leaders have struck a deal over the bloc’s €1.8tn (£1.64tn; $2.2tn) budget and Covid recovery fund, after reaching a compromise with Hungary and Poland.
A long-awaited deal on a huge long-term budget and coronavirus recovery plan agreed on Thursday, 10 December, by EU leaders swung the momentum.
Following long discussions at their two-day summit in Brussels, on Friday, 11 December, the 27 member states approved the EU executive commission’s proposal to toughen the bloc’s intermediate target on the way to climate neutrality by 2050, after a group of reluctant coal-reliant countries finally supported the improved goal.
According to The Guardian, both nations had threatened a veto over a clause that tied funding with adherence to the rule of law.
This could have cost them billions of euros in EU funding as they are being investigated for undermining the independence of courts and media.
But they were assured that the clause would only apply to future spending.
In July, the EU had already agreed in principle on the €1.1tn budget for 2021-2027, and the €750bn coronavirus stimulus fund but that package needed unanimous support of all EU members.
Without the deal, the EU would have been forced to use an austerity budget for the next year.
However, the legality of the compromise deal can now be challenged by a member state in the European court of justice.
