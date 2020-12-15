The European Union is set to unveil new rules it says will overhaul the digital market, including how tech giants operate, Politico reports.
Two laws majorly on digital services and digital market acts will be announced later on Tuesday, 15 December.
They are expected to be the biggest revision in 20 years, focusing on competition and making platforms responsible for hosted content.
The rules are being spearheaded by commissioners Margrethe Vestager and Thierry Breton, both of whom have a history of strong rhetoric against the biggest tech giants as commissioners for competition and the internal market respectively.
“The business and political interests of a handful of companies should not dictate our future, they wrote.
“Our rules on digital services in Europe is the most coveted single market in the world and it is dated back to 2000, most online platforms hardly existed back then.
“We need to update our toolbox and make sure that our rules and principles are respected everywhere, online as well as offline.”
One key part of the legislation is expected to address the dominance of big players such as Google and Facebook which tend to be US-based.
In particular, the European commission has indicated it objects to such giants using the data they gather from one service to improve or develop a new one in a different area, making it difficult to compete with them.
Technology analyst Benedict Evans said the new rules are likely to have unintended consequences.
He said he expected the new acts to probably contain sensible things, contentious things and silly things.
Comments