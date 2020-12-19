The Mauritian Government on Friday announced that a financial agreement will be signed shortly between the European Union (EU) and the Ministry of Agro-Industry and Food Security for the part financing of the “Mauritius Ridge to Reef Project” to a tune of 4 million euros.

In a communiqué, the government said the “Mauritius Ridge to Reef” project, which would be implemented by the National Parks and Conservation Service, aims essentially at the restoration of the native forest cover that represents actually only about 2 per cent of the whole Mauritius territory.

This project involves the restoration of mangroves as part of an integrated sustainable landscape management initiative to enhance the climate resilience of the natural ecosystem, augment carbon sequestration, preserve the endemic biodiversity and improve food security.

The duration of the project is seven years and it has an estimated cost of EUR4.5 million.

(PANA/NAN)