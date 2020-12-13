The United Kingdom and the European Union have agreed to go the extra mile in coming days to try to reach an elusive Brexit trade agreement, despite missing their latest deadline to avert a turbulent no-deal exit for Britain from the EU’s orbit at the end of the month, The Guardian reports.

British prime minister Boris Johnson and European commission chief Ursula von der Leyen had given negotiators a Sunday deadline to find a way to resolve an impasse on arrangements that would guarantee Britain zero-tariff and zero-quota access to the EU’s single market.

Both said on Friday that a no-deal Brexit was now the most likely outcome, but on Sunday they mandated negotiators to continue.

“Despite the exhaustion after almost a year of negotiations, despite the fact that deadlines have been missed over and over we think it is responsible at this point to go the extra mile, Johnson and von der Leyen said in a joint statement.

Britain quit the EU in January but remains an informal member until December 31 the end of a transition period during which it has remained in the EU single market and customs union.

Earlier on Sunday, Britain’s main negotiator David Frost held talks with his EU counterpart Michel Barnier, at the European commission building in Brussels.

A no-deal split would bring overnight tariffs and other barriers that would hurt both sides, although most economists think the smaller British economy would take a greater hit because the United Kingdom does almost half of its trade with the bloc.

Like this: Like Loading...