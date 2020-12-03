There are contrasting fortunes for injured Super Eagles players with their clubs abroad.

While Wilfred Ndidi has been pencilled to return for Leicester City in their Europa League clash against Zorya Luhansk at the Zaporizhzhya City Stadium tonight, Victor Osimhen will be missing in action for the umpteenth time for Napoli.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers during his pre-match press conference delivered the cheering news that Ndidi will play a part in Thursday’s Europa League fixture against Zorya.

The Nigerian midfielder travelled with the rest of the Leicester City squad to Ukraine on Wednesday ahead of the matchday five fixture.

Ndidi last played for the Foxes on September 20; missing 13 straight games after he suffered a tear in the abductor muscle during the clash against Burnley and required to undergo surgery.

The Nigerian international after his surgery had been on steady rehabilitation regimes over the course of the past weeks.

On injured players, Rodgers said: “Ndidi will play for us, Soyuncu too. So it’s going to be really good. Ricardo has played an Under-23s game.

“They’re very important for us and it’s fantastic to have them back. Castagne is still out.”

As for Osimhen who cupped an injury during the last international break with Nigeria, he has been omitted from the Napoli team for the Europa League clash away to AZ Alkmaar.

Osimhen suffered a dislocation in the first of the two legged-games between the Super Eagles and the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

The 21-year-old has since then been out of action but Napoli affirmed again on Wednesday he is on the recovery process that would see him playing soon.

Since his record-breaking move to Italy from Lille, many feel Osimhen is yet to fully hit the right height at Napoli even though he has two goals and a couple of assists to his name already.