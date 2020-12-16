Creatives including South African “Black Is King” Photographer, Trevor Stuurman sit down with @EverythingNaArt’s Amin Ameen.

On Monday, Volume III of “the LInk Up” series will showcase visual artists, authors, gallerists, and more on @EverythingNaArt’s Instagram live.

The platform will serve to feature African creatives from the Continent and diaspora, like TIME Magazine artist, Bisa Butler, and Trevor Stuurman, the visual artist behind Beyonce’s “Black Is King,” film discussing the importance of representation in every corner where art exists.

To preserve the authenticity of Black stories, folklore, and traditions, diaspora artists need to be at the forefront of conversations. The LInk UP is dedicated to providing the tools and blueprint to support young professionals on their journey to being at the helm of culture-defining, career carving, and life-changing moments.

Starting in May 2020 during the height of the pandemic, the 8-day Instagram Live series was created as an ode to LinkedIn and in response to staggering unemployment and underemployment.

Over 15K worldwide viewers tuned in to watch Amin sit down with guests like Gbenga Awodokun (Google) discussing eCommerce strategies to keep a business afloat, Esco Obong (Uber) talking tech interviews, and Gisselle Ruiz (TikTok) diving into the foundation of equity in diversity & inclusion.

Volume I shined light on both the professional and personal growth opportunities that Linkedin offers and help those seeking connections to peers and mentors on the same path.

Volume III of the LInk Up seeks to empower, position, and amplify Black creatives in the Continent, diaspora, and beyond. The third installment of the series will feature the following global creatives:

December 15: Bisa Butler “Art as an Art of Healing & Activism”



December 15: Everette Taylor of Artsy “The Work You See Takes Work”



December 16: Victor Ehikhamenor “Global Conversations of Innovation in Art”



December 16: Tayo Rockson “Using Your Difference to Make a Difference”



December 17: Adenrele Sonariwo “What Does It Mean to Be a Custodian of Art & Culture?”



December 17: Lindsay Fultz “Equity in Global Influencer Marketing, Partnerships & Strategy Space”



December 17: Enuma Okoro “Writing as One of Sustained Courageous Commitment”



December 18: Tolani Alli “Storytelling Beyond the Craft of Photography”



December 18: Trevor Stuurman “The Use of Impactful & Transformative Creativity to Amplify African Stories”



December 19: Tiffanie Yakum “The Art of Thoughtful & Impactful Press for Your Brand”



December 19: Asiko Artist “Photography as an Act of Progression & Purpose”



December 20: Ada Ume “How to Go From Making to Monetizing Your Content”

The Link Up Volume III will run from Tuesday, December 15th – Sunday, December 20th on Amin Ameen’s Instagram page @EverythingNaArt. Tune in at www.instagram.com/everythingnaart/channel/