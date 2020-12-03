Former Big Brother Naija(BBN) housemate, Princess has disclosed that she rejected billionaire philanthropist, Ned Nwoko when she was younger.

Princess took to her Instagram page some moments ago to openly declare that she’s done dating for love, and she’s now open to self-investment and funding.

“Can I officially state that I am done dating for love. I mean I am now only available for self investments/intensive funding. Best regards.”

However, fans took to her comment section to commend her on the decision as long as that’s what she wants.

Reacting to this, a fan took to her comment section to ask her if she would love Ned Nwoko to apply.

“Lol so Ned Nwoko should officially apply?” @flo_flourish asked in the comment section.

In her response, Princess confirmed that Ned Nwoko actually did apply to marry her when she was younger but she didn’t have the sense to accept the proposal.

“@flo_flourish he did when I was younger. I didn’t have sense,” Princess responded.

She added that she turned down the billionaire because she was young at the time and she didn’t have sense.

More other fans came with their comments advising Princess that it’s not too late to give it a try once more, even though she should not have rejected the first proposal.

Like this: Like Loading...