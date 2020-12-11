A former Osama bin Laden henchman convicted in two deadly 1998 bombings is free and living in the UK after being released this week, a Manhattan federal judge said the terrorist was way too obese to survive the coronavirus behind bars.

Adel Abdel Bary, 60, had spent 21 years in a New Jersey prison for his role in the 1998 al Qaeda bombings of two US embassies in Africa that killed 224 people, including 12 Americans.

”The defendant’s obesity and somewhat advanced age make COVID-19 significantly more risky to him than to the average person, US district Judge Lewis A. Kaplan wrote in granting the release.

According to BBC, Bary had been set to be freed on October 28, but his attorneys asked that he be let out sooner, citing their ­client’s age, girth and asthma.

“Mr Bary’s continued incarceration now significantly increases his risk of infection, which could wreak disastrous health outcomes, his lawyer wrote in court documents.

While prosecutors didn’t agree that Bary’s age made him more at risk to contract the virus, they did concede his body mass index of 36 did.

“The defendant’s obesity is an extraordinary and compelling reason that could justify a reduction of his sentence in light of the current pandemic, they wrote.

The 230-pound terrorist was freed from prison on October 9 and from an immigration and customs enforcement facility on Wednesday, then he was handed over to UK officials.

Bary was reunited with his wife, Ragaa, who lives in London, on Friday, 11 December.

His return to the UK couldn’t be blocked because he was granted asylum there in 1997 before being arrested in 1999 and extradited to the US to stand trial in 2012.

He had been sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2015 but received credit for the years he spent behind bars in Britain while fighting extradition.

