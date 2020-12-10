Former Nigerian internationals football stars Joseph Yobo and Joseph Dosu were among guests at the launch of a football television show “Footie Moments With Nabila”

“Footie Moments With Nabila” is a football TV Show the brainchild of Nabila Fash Oritsefemi, wife of Nigerian music star Oritsefemi.

The show is directed and produced by top TV content creator and author, Uche Dominic.

Other notable personalities present at the launching which took place in Lekki, Lagos, on Saturday were Oritsefemi, nollywood actress Toyin Abraham, Ini Edo, Caroline Danjuma and others.

“Today is for the official launch of my newborn baby Nabillionaire Luxury and also Footie Moments With Nabila,” Nabila said at the show launch on Saturday.

“I had Season One of Footie Moments With Nabila last year and Season Two is coming January 2021, so I think it’s the right time to introduce the exciting show to my fans, loved ones and Nigeria as a whole.”

Nabila further stated that “ Footie Moments With Nabila” is an exciting football show where she would talk about football in the most entertaining way.

“ It has four segments, the first segment is “Where are they now”. Here I talk about past legends, a lot of times these legends just fade away like you don’t know about them anymore so I try to bring them back,” Nabila said.

“There’s the “Talent Discovery” segment which I’m very passionate about. I go into the slump to look for football talents and showcase them to the world.

On why she decided to create the show, she said, her love for football influenced the birth of the show.

“I love football, it’s crazy because look at me like I should be loving fashion or other things but my passion is football. I just develop interest in football, so why not convert the passion into money so that’s what I’m doing right now,” Nabilla said.

“In last season’s edition there was a boy we found in a slump in Victoria Island, yeah Victoria Island has a slump, and after we showcased him on my show scouts reached out to him and he went on trial in Turkey and he is back. I also picked up a boy in the slump of Ajegunle I brought him into my home, registered him in a private school in Lekki.”

“I hope brands are going to see this and will come participate with us because the first season was self funded by me so I’m doing this launch for people to see how big this can go and also help others.”

She also said launching the show could be challenging financially,” like going into the slumps and sometimes when you go into these slumps you are forced to pay some money to certain people. Sometimes I have to schedule my interviews with the international stars according to their own schedule. “

“For instance, if we want Ighalo we have to wait for him to come. So for this season I don’t want to start waiting I can always travel to go and meet them and that’s a lot of money.”

According to Uche Dominic, production of “footie moments with Nabila” season two, will commence in January, 2022.