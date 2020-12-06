…Dedicates victory to God, Bayelsa, Ijaw Nation

unfolds agenda to promote restructuring, environmental justice, police, justice reforms, others

The former Governor of Bayelsa State, His Excellency, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson, has clinched the Bayelsa West Senatorial District seat in the National Assembly.

The Returning Officer, Prof Ekechukwe, Okeke, Dean of Humanities, Federal University of Technology, Otuoke, returned Dickson as the Senator elect having polled 115, 257 to defeat his closest opponent, Hon Peremobowei Ebebi of the APC who polled 17,541.

Chief Dickson who spoke in his country home of Toru Orua shortly after his return dedicated the victory to God, the voters, Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation.

He said that the mandate was beyond the Sagbama/Ekeremor Senatorial district but an opportunity to galvanize unity and solidarity in Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation.

He said that his legislative mission would focus on the pursuit of the imperative of restructuring of the country which he described as a task that must be done.

He said he would exploit the opportunity of his contacts to build new bridges of understanding, consolidation of existing bonds and effective networking with critical stakeholders.

The former Governor also said that the quest for electoral reforms and a deepened democratic system would command a major aspect of his mission at the Senate.

The Senator-elect said that he would link up with senators to call attention to the mindless rape of the Niger Delta environment by the multinational oil companies.

He stated that the oil firms commit environmental terrorism against the people of the oil bearing communities and even sponsor killings in collusion with their pipeline protection contractors, without sanction.

Chief Dickson noted that he would also focus attention on Police, law and order and justice sector reforms.

He assured the people of Bayelsa that he would network with friends and contacts to attract development to the state and called on the people to give the necessary support to Governor Douye Diri deliver on his electoral promises.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission and the security agencies for their commendable conduct which he said was a marked departure from the practice in the past.

He stated also that the outcome of the election signified a resounding rejection of the APC by the good people of Bayelsa.

However, invited his opponent, Ebebi, who described as his brother to join him in the mission to attract the needed development to the area now that the elections have been concluded.

