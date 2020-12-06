The immediate past governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson has won the bye-elections in Bayelsa West, a seat vacated by the incumbent governor, Douye Diri to contest the gubernatorial elections.

Winning alongside Dickson who contested on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is Moses Cleopas, for the Bayelsa Central, a seat vacated by Diri’s deputy, lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

In Bayelsa Central, the PDP polled 20,922 votes in Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA; 54,390 in Yenagoa LGA and 44, 707 votes in Southern Ijaw LGA, while the APC scored 4,980 votes; 6,155; and 7,812 votes, respectively.

The Independent National Election Commission Returning Officer for Bayelsa Central, Dr Emmanuel Akpan, declared both Dickson and Cleopas, winner for the districts.

In Bayelsa West, the PDP polled a total of 115, 257 votes in Ekeremor LGA and 68,156 in Sagbama, while the APC scored 17,541 votes and 7,303 votes, respectively.

Speaking at the Mahmood Yakubu Media Centre, INEC, Yenagoa, the Bayelsa Central collation centre, the INEC national commissioner in charge of Bayelsa, Edo and Rivers States, Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu, restated the commission’s commitment to transparency in the electoral process.

“I assure the political parties that we are going to be very transparent and they would have nothing to complain about at the end of the day,” she said.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Cyril Omorogbe, noted that it had been three hectic days for INEC officials, security agencies and other stakeholders.

A trained lawyer, Seriake Dickson began his political career as a member of the House of Representatives from 2007 until 2012 when he contested for the governorship seat of Bayelsa and won. He was governor from 14 February 2012 to 14 February 2020.