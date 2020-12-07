The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared former Governor Seriake Dickson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the December 5 Bayelsa West senatorial by-election.

INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Okechukwu Okeke, of the Federal University Otuoke, (FUO) said Mr Dickson polled 115,257 votes to defeat his closest rival, Peremobowei Ebebi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 17,500 votes.



Eleven political parties participated at the election.

Mr Dickson recently completed an eight-year tour of duty as Bayelsa governor. Before then, he was a member of the House of Representatives to which he got elected after serving as attorney general and commissioner for justice in Bayelsa State.

Mr Dickson’s victory left the APC performing dismally in the two Bayelsa Senate seats bye-elections held Saturday.

A few days to the election, Timipre Sylva, the minister of state for petroleum boasted that the APC would clinch both the Bayelsa West and Central seats in the state.

The Central and West seats became vacant following the inauguration of Senators Douye Diri and Lawrence Ewhrujakpo as governor and deputy governor of Bayelsa respectively.

The November 16 guber poll was won by APC’s candidate David Lyon who was sacked by the Apex court on Feb. 13 on grounds that his Deputy Senator Degi Biobarakumo submitted forged credentials in his nomination.

For the by-elections, the APC fielded Peremobowei Ebebi for Bayelsa West and Abel Ebifemowei for Bayelsa Central.

Both candidates were defeated by PDP’s Mr Dickson (Bayelsa West) and Abel Ebifemowei (Bayelsa Central).

