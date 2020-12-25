Justina Asishana, Minna

THE first Grand Kadi and foremost Islamic scholar in Niger State, Sheikh Ahmad Abdullahi Lemu, is dead.

He reportedly died in the early hours of Thursday in Minna, the state capital.

He was 91.

The late Lemu authored many Islamic books and literature and was the winner of the King Faisal Bin Abdul-Aziz award in recognition for his contribution for the promotion of peaceful coexistence among people of different faith and backgrounds.

His death was announced by one of his children, Nuruddeen.

The state government expressed shock and sadness over his death, describing him as a bridge-builder who reached across ethnic and religious divides to promote peace and unity.

A statement by the Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, said the contributions of the deceased as a renowned Islamic scholar of high repute earned him respect on religion matters.

It described the deceased as a proponent of peaceful co-existence among the people for national integration and human rights.

“The commitment of late Sheik Ahmed Lemu in the propagation of Islam in the country and beyond earned him the award of King Faisal International Prize in Service to Islam for the Year 2014 by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.