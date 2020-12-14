Breaking News

Ex-IGP Condemns Excessive Attachment Of Police Officers To VIPs

By
0
ex-igp-condemns-excessive-attachment-of-police-officers-to-vips
Views: Visits 4
A file photo of policemen.

The former Inspector General of Police, Aliyu Ibrahim Atta has strongly condemned the attachment of police officers to top political office holders and legislators in the country.

The eight indigenous IGP said this on Monday at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) community policing sensitisation campaign in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Alleged Electoral Fraud: Court Grants Prof Ignatius Uduk Bail

He complained that the practice has over time depleted the number of mobile policemen officially on national duty, effectively prolonging the security crisis in the country.

Atta suggested that the reintroduction of the concept of community policing, if well managed would boost synergy between the police and communities, intelligence gathering, and afford sanity within the system.


Alleged Electoral Fraud: Court Grants Prof Ignatius Uduk Bail

Previous article

Pools Confirmed For Rugby World Cup 2023

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News