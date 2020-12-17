By Elo Edremoda, Warri

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to intervene in the continuous seizure of assets belonging to ex-militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo.

Ex-agitators under the aegis of Movement for the Actualization of the Dreams of Niger Delta (MADND), made the appeal on Thursday, during a meeting held in Oporoza, Warri South West council area of Delta state.

The group also enjoined the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Muhammed Umar Abba to facilitate the process, unconditionally, stressing that it is illegal for the properties to remain confiscated.

It also called on stakeholders in the region to do what they can within the ambit of the law to quell the lingering issue.

Speaking to newsmen, Chairman of the group, Mr. Josiah Oyakonghan, alias Commander Oyimi, stated that the Nigerian economy stands to gain, particularly in the area of employment, once the assets are released.

Recall that a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos quashed all fraud allegations against the former warlord in July.

Oyakonghan said, “now that there is a loud outcry of unemployment in the country, it is pertinent and wise of the government to allow Tompolo’s companies to be functional. It is a known fact that Tompolo’s company, Mieka Dive Ltd and others have a workforce of over 400-600 workers.

“The logic herein is that, if a private firm can absorb up to this figure, it is crystal clear that it is a big relief to the government that is struggling to tame the surging unemployment rate in the country.

“And again, if the seized companies are operational, the government on the other hand will benefit from it because definitely he (Tompolo) will be paying his tax to the federal government, thereby boosting the internal revenue base of the country.

“It is a popular saying that the idle mind is the devil’s workshop. The incessant security challenges plaguing the country today may not be unconnected with the increasing rate of unemployment in the country.

“When there is unemployment, hardship will take centre and when that happens, insecurity is inevitable in the country and that is what Nigeria has been battling with for the past years.

“And where this is happening right now is one of the flashpoints or volatile restive regions whose situation has been diplomatically managed by successive governments to avert any form of breakdown of law and order.

“I am using this medium to sincerely appeal to Mr. President, as he has demonstrated as a detribalized figure, to as a matter of urgent importance direct all security personnel to vacate Tompolo’s company yard to enable him operate and grow the economy.”

On his part, the publicity secretary of the group, Mr. Agbobulagha Kagbala also appealed to the EFCC boss to employ diplomacy in the matter before it degenerates into “unnecessary restiveness,” in the region.