Our Reporter

Former militant leaders have promised to end sea piracy and kidnapping in the Niger Delta to foster development.

They also pledged to work with the leadership of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) so it can achieve its objectives.

This was part of the resolutions reached at a peace meeting with former militant leaders, now referred to as delegates, drawn from the nine states of the Niger Delta.

The meeting culminated in an interactive session with Interim Administrator of PAP Col. Milland Dikio (rtd), in Agadagba-Obon, Ondo State, on December 18.

An ex-agitator, Chief Bibopiri Ajube (aka Gen. Shoot-at-Sight), made the call at the meeting. He urged his colleagues to work with the PAP to foster security and development in the Niger Delta.

He said: “We’re ready to work with you sir. There will be no road blocks henceforth. This leadership is with you, anytime you need us, call Boyloaf, call us. We will call each other and work with you.”

Ajube, who appealed that the Amnesty Office be restructured, admonished his colleagues to end sea piracy and kidnapping in their territories. He stressed that no government will develop youths and communities with high level of insecurity.

“Why are our people still involved in sea piracy and kidnapping? We are missing something. If you support this evil, which government will come and develop your land? Our agreement henceforth is this – no more sea piracy, no more kidnapping,” he added.

Spokesperson for the delegates and former IYC President Chris Ekiyor thanked Dikio for taking the initiative to meet the leaders. He urged him to collaborate with other Niger Delta related agencies and institutions so the programme will not be overburdened.

Ekiyor also promised that the delegates will work with Dikio, and he pledged their support for him even as they anticipate reforms in the Amnesty Programme that will bring the needed momentum towards development.

Col. Dikio thanked the delegates for their commitment to continue to work with the Programme, and assured them that their genuine demands would be looked into.

He also reiterated his vision to refocus the PAP to its original mandate of development, security and peace of the Niger Delta, while working with the governments in the region to make the Niger Delta safe.