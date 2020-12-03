Former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo, has called on the Federal Government to order the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to release his property, beginning with his jetty operated by his firm, Mieka Dive Limited, in Warri, Delta State.

According to Vanguard, the youths, on Wednesday, carried out a peaceful protest bearing placards with inscriptions like: “No work for us since 2016”; “EFCC vacate our site.”; and “ This is democracy, obey the rule of law ” and more.

Among other properties the EFCC seized from Tompolo after they filed charges against him five years ago, was his jetty.

Tompolo in one of his statements had said that despite the fact that a Federal High Court had quashed all charges him and directed that he be compensated and his properties returned, the EFCC has failed to comply.

“After nearly five years of malicious prosecution by the EFCC and its henchmen on trumped-up allegations, I was vindicated by God and the prayers of all our well-wishers.

“On the 15 of July 2020, the law vindicated me and the Federal High Court threw out all the charges against me, that I have no case to answer. Since then I have made several efforts to reach the government agencies, particularly the EFCC to return my looted properties back to me. My peaceful efforts have so far been unsuccessful.

“Let Nigerians note that today, more than five months after the court vindicated me by quashing all charges of corruption levelled against me, the Nigerian state through the EFCC has refused to return my property unlawfully taken from me under those charges.”

The manager of Tompolo’s jetty, High Chief Pondi Ebimobowei, told newsmen that since activities were suspended at the jetty coupled with the heavy presence of security men, hard has been hard for all the workers.

He added that since the EFCC did not appeal the court’s judgment, all properties belonging to Tompolo should be released so that work can commence with immediate effect.

